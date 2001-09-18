Over $11.2m Worth of Moquette Exported in Five Months

TEHRAN Some 5,357 tons of various kinds of fitted carpet were exported by the country over the first five months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), a report issued by the exports promotion center of Iran said here on Monday.

"The exports brought in revenues for the country amounting to $11.2 million," it added, noting that the figure indicates increases of 56.4 percent and 67.6 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, compared to that of the previous year (started March 20, 2000)," it added.

It further noted that the goods were exported mainly to Central Asian and African countries as well as the Persian Gulf littoral states.