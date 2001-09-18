FBI Recruiting Arabic and Farsi Speakers

TEHRAN -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking Americans with a good command of Arabic and Farsi to assist its efforts in tracking down those responsible for last week's terrorist attacks.

"We are actively seeking and recruiting English-speaking individuals with a professional level of proficiency in Arabic and Farsi," FBI Director, Robert Mueller, said as he gave a progress report on the investigation into the air suicide attacks on New York's World Trade Center, and the Pentagon.