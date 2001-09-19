Foreign Direct Investment Marks $1.3 Trillion in 2000

TEHRAN Global flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) soared by 18% in 2000 to a record $1.3 trillion, but is expected to decline this year, according to the world investment report 2001, published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The UN Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran said that the main impetus behind both last year's growth and this year's projected drop is cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&AS), which constitute a a substantial share of FDI worldwide. But after last year's peak -- cross border mergers and acquisitions (M&AS), the rapid expansion of FDI is enlarging the role of international production in the worldeconomy, making it "the main force in international economic integration," it said.

The world's 63,000 Transnational Corporations (TNCS), which drive FDI, with their 800,000 foreign affiliates, also increasingly shape trade patterns, accounting for about two thirds of all world trade. But both FDI and trade are concentrated within regions and neighboring regions, and within each region, trade links are somewhat stronger than FDI links.

As in previous years, in 2000 the 10 largest FDI recipients, as well as the 10 largest sources of FDI, were developed countries, with one or two exceptions from the developing world (China and Hong Kong, China).

With just over $1 trillion in inflows and a 21% increase last year, developed countries remain the prime destination of FDI, accounting for more than three-fourth of global totals. and although flows to developing countries were also up last yearm to $240 million, these countries' share of global inflows has fallen over three consecutive years to 19 percent, the lowest since 1991.

But after last year's peak -- cross-border M&A reached $1.1 trillion in 2000, up nearly 50 percent from the previous year - they are now on a downward trend. This in turn, is related to the overall slowdown in economic growth.

The rapid expansion of FDI is enlarging the role of international production in the world economy, making it "the main force in international economic integration", it said.

The world's 63,000 Transnational Corporations (TNCS), which drive fdi, with their 800,000 foreign affiliates, also increasingly shape trade patterns, accounting for about two-thirds of all world trade.

But both FDI and trade are concentrated within regions and neighboring regions, and within each region, trade links are somewhat stronger than FDI links.

Developing countries, however, increased their share of outward flows, from three percent in the early 1980s to nine percent last year. Flows to the world's 49 least developed countries (LDCS) are also on the rise, but, with only 0.3 percent of world inflows are marginal.