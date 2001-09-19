So near yet,

So far away,

Not a riddle to solve,

But Palestine.

The eyes of a lady in the moonlight beam,

The eyes that speak, but not a word from the lips,

The eyes that tell of stories not so long,

A year was enough to create these stories,

A year worth a hundred!

A year that tells of unbelievable heroic deeds,

Children and stones were enough to create those stories,

Fighting children!

Innocent children!

Children who fought in order to have a bright day,

One day,

Children who fought in order to break the silence,

That the "big ones" have imposed!

They fought in order to wake the "Big" world up!

They fought in order to be heard,

They fought in order to regain her name,

They fought and they sang,

"We shall come back, oh Palestine,