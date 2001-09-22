17 Foreign Nationals Detained in Paraguay Amid Terrorism Probe

ASUNCION -- Some 16 Lebanese illegal immigrants and a Bangladeshi have been detained in southeastern Paraguay amid an anti-terrorism drive launched after last week's attacks in the United States, officials said Friday. The foreign nationals, whose names appear on Interpol watchlists, were picked up in the towns of Encarnacion and Ciudad del Este the Argentine border, prosecutor Maco Alcaraz told reporters Friday. Earlier, officials had said that 10 Lebanese and a Bangladeshi -- whom Alcaraz identified as Abdul Bari Mrridha, a person wanted by Interpol -- had been picked up. The 17 suspects were either not carrying proper documentation or had falsified documents and were brought to the Paraguayan capital Asuncion where they were to be detained for questioning, Interior Minister Julio Cesar Fanego told reporters. But he would not say whether the 17 could be linked in any way to the network of Saudi-born Islamic extremist Osama bin Laden, pinpointed by the United States as its prime suspect behind the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington, Reuter reported. But a police source said two of those detained could have links with the radical Islamic group Hamas, which is fiercely opposed to the Middle East peace process. "They will be questioned in Asuncion and if it becomes clear that they are in an irregular situation, they will be expelled and if they are wanted by other countries they will be extradited, Fanego told a press conference. A large Islamic community lives in the border region between Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina. Authorities suspect that some "sleeper cells" of alleged terrorist groups are hiding out in the region and anti-terrorism officers have been dispatched to the region since last week's attacks in the United States. But the lawyer for the Bangladeshi who was detained said that his client had been the victim of mistaken identity and that he was a businessman who had been running and electrical business in Ciudad del Este for the past 15 years. The lawyer said the man wanted by Interpol was in fact listed as Abel Abdul Magid Abdul Bary. Following the devastating assaults on the United States, which left 6,807 people dead or missing, anti-terrorism agents from Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil have policed their shared border area, considered by Washington to be a South American base for Islamic extremists.