London's Worries About Siding With Bush Will Not Diminish

Britain has this time expedited its foreign minister's visit to Tehran and hastily sent him to Iran. The fact that Iran's Foreign Ministry agrees to London changing the date of its foreign minister's visit to Tehran any time based on its expediencies, something seen as a blank diplomatic visa, requires a separate discussion. It is still fresh in the memory that the visit was postponed several times in the past by London as an indication of open support for the spies of the Israeli racist regime, but it has now been expedited due to some worries besetting London.