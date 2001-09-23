Kashmiri Separatists Undisturbed by American Fight Against Terrorism

SRINAGAR, India Separatists in Indian-administered Kashmir said Sunday they were not worried over remarks by U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, that the fight against terrorism includes the region of Kashmir.

Powell said the U.S. campaign would be against all acts of terrorism and when asked if that included Kashmiri, Irish and Basque terrorism, said: "I think that is correct. Any organization that is interested in terrorist operations to overthrow legitimate governments, or governments that represent the will of their people, is a threat. We should go after them."

"Mr. Powell's statement is straight and it makes things absolutely clear," said Abdul Gani Lone, senior leader of Kashmir's main separatist alliance All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

"The remarks are meant for terrorists who want to overthrow governments," Lone said.

"The goal of APHC and the Kashmiri Mujahedin is clear -- we want the right to self-determination as promised by India.

"Neither APHC nor the militants are interested in overthrowing governments. That will not serve our purpose.

"The movement in Kashmir is a legitimate freedom struggle against New Delhi and no one can dub it as a terrorist movement," he said.

Lone, regarded as a moderate among the separatist leaders in Kashmir, said there was a need to "check state sponsored terrorism" across Kashmir, ravaged by a decade-long Muslim insurgency that has claimed nearly 35,000 lives.

The U.S. was among countries which wanted to see a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the people of the state, he said.

"We are indebted to the U.S. for that stand," he added.

And he pledged APHC's support to the U.S. and Pakistan in their fight against global terrorism.

One political analyst in Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, said there was a need to distinguish between terrorist movements and freedom struggles before global action was initiated against terrorists.

"The movement in Kashmir is an indigenous struggle by the people for the right to self-determination," said Shaheen.

"So it becomes clear that the Kashmir struggle does not come within the ambit of Powell's remarks."

But Powell's comments sparked jubilation among the security officials fighting militants in Kashmir.

"It is a very significant development. It seems they (the Americans) are aware of our problems," said Rudrepal Singh, a senior officer of India's border security force.

India blames Pakistan for backing militants in Kashmir to "carry out acts of terrorism."

Pakistan denies the charge, but says its extends moral, diplomatic and political support to the "just struggle" of Kashmiris, AFP said.