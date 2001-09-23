Mother Found Competent to Stand Trial for Killing Children: Report

WASHINGTON A Texan woman Saturday was found competent to stand trial for murder charges, for drowning her five children one by one in a bathtub, the *** Houston Chronicle *** reported.

Andrea Yates, 37, arrested in June when police found the bodies of all five of her children in her home, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Yates' lawyer says postpartum depression led her to kill the children, who ranged in age from six months to seven years, then call police and her husband to tell them what she had done.

A jury of 11 women and one man deliberated for two days before deciding Yates could face trial, the paper reported. Another jury will be selected to hear the case.

Her lawyer, George Parnham, told the paper outside the courthouse that Yates will remain in the psychiatric unit of the Harris county jail until her trial.

"She's being cared for by her psychiatrists," Parnham said.

"They'll not only take care of her mentally but also take care of every need that she has. They care for her, love her. And that's the good upside of this verdict."

Yates, 37, could be sentenced to death if she is convicted of murder.