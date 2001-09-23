7th Electronic and Computer Intl. Trade Exhibition to be Held

TEHRAN The 7th Electronic and Computer International Trade Exhibition (Iran Elecomp 2001) will be held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds. It begins on October 1 and will last for five days. According to the Public Relations Office of the Milad Information, Management and Planning Center, representatives from twelve countries will take part.

Officials, scientists, executives, scholars, industrialists and others who are interested in the field of electronics will attend the inauguration ceremony to be held on October 1.

Five hundred domestic and foreign companies will participate from countries such as Britain, Taiwan, South Korea, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, Switzerland, Singapore and Italy.

The exhibits will include the newest technology in hardware and software systems, microcomputers, industrial computers, data processing systems, laptops, printers, and various types of scanners. The latest innovations in banking systems and financial services, electronic equipment and electronic trade technology will also be on view.