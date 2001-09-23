One of Suspected Hijackers Reported Alive

TEHRAN - A man that was announced to be one of the suspected hijackers of one of the passenger planes which hit the world Trade Center and the Pentagon, is reported to be alive and living in Morocco.

The man named Walida Ashahri, who is a Saudi Arabian pilot told reporters in Morocco that he had passed pilot-training courses in U.S. private aviation organizations, but that he had left the U.S. more than one year ago.

He also said that he has had no role in the hijackings as he has been in Morocco at the time of the attack.