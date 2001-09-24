China's Communist Party Begins Key Pre-Leadership Changeover Meeting

BEIJING China's ruling Communist Party on Monday opened a major meeting of its elite cadres, one of the last chances they will have to discuss a crucial leadership change expected next year. The plenum will see the 300 or so members of the Central Committee holed up behind the firmly closed and guarded doors of a luxury Beijing hotel for three days of intense discussions. As usual, the only sign the meeting had begun was a collection of large black sedans parked near the Jingxi Hotel in the city's west, amid strict security. A police officer outside the hotel, who brusquely ordered lingering passers-by to move on, confirmed a meeting of the party was taking place. The Central Committee, much bigger than the 21-member Political Bureau drawn from its ranks, is almost the apex of China's leadership pyramid and carries a powerful voice. The official Xinhua news agency reported earlier this month that the delegates at the meeting would discuss the challenge of building a stronger party. "The main task ... is to examine a decision of the (Communist Party's) Central Committee on strengthening and improving the work style of the party," Xinhua said. In reality the plenum is likely to be dominated by leadership changes to be announced at the 16th Congress, tentatively set for the third quarter of 2002. At the Congress, five of the seven members of the all-powerful standing committee of the Political Bureau could be replaced -- including President Jiang Zemin, Premier Zhu Rongji and Parliament Chairman Li Peng. Under China's convoluted political system, they will keep their titles until 2003, but will possibly be replaced by other members of the standing committee, including those to be picked. Another hot topic will be Jiang's contentious policy announcement this summer arguing that entrepreneurs should be welcomed inside the party's ranks. China is always highly secretive about negotiations during party plenary sessions, although an official statement is usually issued at the end of the meetings outlining some of the key decisions reached.