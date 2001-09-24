Panucci Heads Champions Roma to First Win

MILAN Italian champions AS Roma grabbed their first win of the season when an 87th minute diving header from Christian Panucci enabled them to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

Fiorentina had taken an early lead through a Daniele Adani header before Francesco Totti pulled Roma level with a 12th minute penalty.

Inter Milan won 1-0 at Torino, and AC Milan cruised to a 2-0 win over Lazio in the late match, allowing both Milan clubs to move level with leaders Juventus on 10 points, Reuters reported.

Parma also notched their first victory of the campaign, with an 87th minute goal from Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata giving them a 1-0 win over Brescia, while Serie A newcomers Chievo continued their impressive start with a 4-2 win over Piacenza.