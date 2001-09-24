Casero Plays Down Chance of Victory in Tour of Spain

ALCOI, Spain Festina's Angel Casero has played down his chances of victory after cutting Oscar Sevilla's overall lead in the Tour of Spain to 25 seconds.

Time-trialist Casera, who was tour runner-up last year, finished sixth in Sunday's 15th stage from Valencia to Alto de Aitana, which included three second-category climbs, 16 seconds ahead of Sevilla.

The race ends in Madrid on Sunday with a 38-kilometer time trial that should suit Casera far more than climber Sevilla.

But Casero, who could give Festina their first major tour win, preferred to focus on his performance so far, Reuters said.

"Whether I am victorious or not, what I have achieved in the mountains is very important for my future career," said the 29-year-old Valencian, who has yet to sign for a team for next year.

"I am destroying his (Sevilla's) morale with these attacks," Casero told the Spanish press on Monday's rest day.

"I have never been capable of attacking in the mountains in my whole career and now I have done so on two stages of this vuelta.

"It's a real pity that I lost 22 seconds when I was held up by a crash in the first week, because if not I would be just three seconds behind him."

But Sevilla, who won best young rider in this year's Tour de France with an impressive seventh place finish on his debut, denied he was just keeping the leader's gold jersey warm for Casero.

"I suffered a great deal," Sevilla said after the 15th stage. "But I managed to keep a cool head and limit the gaps -- it was just 16 seconds at the summit. I didn't think about losing the jersey and I have not cracked completely, although the rest day will be very welcome."

One rider who appears to have become disillusioned with the event is triple stage winner Jose Maria Jiminez. The charismatic climber finished 12 minutes down on Sunday's stage winner Klaus Moeller to drop to 156th in the overall standings.