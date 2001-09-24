Iran's Airports to Transit 8 Million International Passengers Annually

TEHRAN -- Imam Khomeini Airport's first terminal, which will be opened by the end of this year, has the potential to increase the country's annual transit of international passengers to 8 million.

Behzad Mazaheri, director of Iran's airport authority, said that in order to make full use of the funds invested in the project, certain facilities and services must be provided near to the airport.

The shortest distance between the new airport and Tehran is 40km, therefore, according to Mazaheri, adequate public transport services, medical facilities, hotels and convention centers will need to be built.

He said that Mehrabad airport currently handles 20 international flights a day and when Imam Khomeini Airport is complete, it would become possible to increase that number to 300.

Mazaheri added that the area of proposed site for the new airport is 14,000 hectares, larger than the entire country of Qatar.

He said that if Iran's airports intend to compete with those that serve Dubai and Istanbul, as well as other air terminals in the region, certain restrictions must be lowered. The airports should become free trade zones, and as such the arrival, transit and departure of passengers would become easier.

He further stated that the number of international passengers using Mehrabad airport is about 2.5 million per year. It is projected that when Imam Khomeini Airport's first terminal opens, that figure would reach 8 million.