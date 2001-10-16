Matthaeus Sees Rapid Vienna Job as First Step

PARIS Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus says he hopes to coach a major European club or the German national side -- once he has proved himself at Austria's Rapid Vienna.

"I've not been in the (coaching) trade very long and for the time being I am looking to create the conditions of future success at Rapid," he told French soccer magazine **** France Football****.

"Of course I wish to coach a bigger European club one day, but I won't be asked to if I don't prove myself before," Reuters quoted Matthaeus as saying.

Matthaeus' decision last month to coach Rapid came as a surprise in his homeland and he hinted he would be proud to become Germany's manager one day.

"It would obviously be a great honor, but as I said before, that sort of opportunity will only come about if my coaching career proves convincing," he said.

Matthaeus ended his international playing career after Euro 2000, where he extended his then world record to 150 caps.