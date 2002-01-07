Indonesia'sWahid Unavailable for Questioning

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's former president Abdurrahman Wahid, summoned for questioning on Monday over an investigation into some of his staff, was unable to see police because of a prior engagement, an aide said.

Wahid had been summoned over allegations some of his staff took 15 billion rupiah ($1.4 million) from former president Suharto Hutomo's son "Tommy" Mandala Putra in order to clear graft cases against Tommy.

Wahid has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

"Gus Dur won't be able to come to the police today. He is attending a meeting with Kyais (Muslim clerics) in Langitan, East Java. The meeting had been set up earlier and could not be postponed," Wahid's aide, Adhie Massardi, told Reuters, referring to Wahid by his popular nickname.

"But (his wife) Madam Sinta Nuriyah will answer police summons for questioning on Tuesday," he said.

Police said they had been informed about Wahid's travel plans. "We will find another day," Jakarta police spokesman Anton Bahrul Alam told Reuters.

Tommy has said he gave money to Wahid aides in an effort to clear graft charges after a meeting in October 2000, a month before he vanished for a year to avoid serving an 18-month jail term for graft.

Police caught Tommy last November. They are investigating the multi-millionaire businessman in connection with the murder of the supreme court judge who gave him the jail term for graft, and have also linked Tommy to a spate of bombings in Jakarta.