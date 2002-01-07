S.Korea'sRuling MDP to Choose New Leader in April

SEOUL -- South Korea's ruling Millennium Democratic Party (MDP) ended weeks of squabbling on Monday by agreeing to hold a convention in April to select its candidate for the year-end presidential election.

The convention spat had split the ranks of 10 figures vying to succeed President Kim Dae-jung as the MDP standard-bearer in the December polls. The public rift also hurt the beleaguered MDP's effort to project a reformist image in a key election year.

Kim's five-year term ends in February 2003 and he is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election.

South Korea's presidential election is slated for December 18. the nation of 46 million people will hold elections for provincial governors and key city mayors on June 13 and by-elections for several vacant parliamentary seats on August.

The MDP has been beset by infighting since it was defeated in parliamentary by-elections in October by the Grand National Party (GNP), a setback which prompted kim to resign his post as head of the party in early November.

The MDP meeting on Monday also agreed to a set of party reforms introducing a U.S.-style presidential primary election and separating the party's leadership from its presidential candidate.

MDP Lags in Polls ---

The decision to hold a party convention on April 20 was seen by analysts in Seoul as boosting the fortunes of candidate Rhee In-jae, seen as front-runner in a pack of as many as 10 MDP figures seeking the party's nomination.

Other candidates had argued for a later convention date to give them time to build their campaigns.

Rhee, a former governor of the province which surrounds the capital Seoul, finished a remote third in the 1997 presidential election behind Kim and second-place Lee Hoi-chang, the GNP's leader and presumed candidate this year.

Year-end surveys by leading South Korean newspapers gave conservative opposition leader Lee, 66, the lead over Rhee and all other potential ruling party candidates in the December poll.

Lee, 66, a former prime minister and judge, polled ahead of presumed front-runner Rhee by 10 percentage points in surveys by both the ***Chosun Ilbo*** and ***Hankook Ilbo*** national dailies.

The newspapers found that Lee's lead widened when voters were asked to compare him with several of the other prospective mdp presidential candidates.

Lee has spearheaded a GNP drive against Kim Dae-jung, arguing that the government has bungled key economic, medical and education reforms and been too soft on Communist North Korea.

The opposition has also seized on a series of bribery scandals which have ensnared top prosecution and intelligence officials and one former aide to President Kim.

Kim is not accused of any personal wrongdoing, but the scandals have dented the popularity of the president, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for seeking reconciliation with North Korea and for his lifelong fight for democracy in South Korea.