Afghan Elders Lose Boy Suspected in American's Death

ISLAMABAD -- Afghan tribal elders postponed on Monday a meeting in eastern Khost to decide the fate of a 14-year-old boy suspected of killing a U.S. soldier after the teenager disappeared, said sources in a Pakistani border town.

The sources, with contacts in neighboring Khost, said the elders had been due to decide at a tribal council, or Jirga, whether to hand the teenager to the U.S. military.

The Jirga could not convene because the teenager was on the run, said a source in the nearby Pakistani town of Miranshah.

The slain special forces soldier, identified as sergeant 1st class Nathan Ross Chapman, 31, of San Antonio, Texas, last week became the first U.S. military casualty from hostile fire in the country, apparently killed in an ambush, Reuters reported.

The soldier was part of a 25-member fact-finding mission in eastern Paktia Province to verify reports by locals that U.S. planes had hit civilian targets in Khost's Mata Chinah area, the private Pakistan-based Afghan Islamic Press (AIP) has said.

but there was confusion over who may have killed Chapman.

A former Afghan army general from Khost and in regular contact with the area, said four other men were suspected of involvement in the shooting.

"I have heard of four men opening fire on the Americans and then fleeing," Shahnawaz Tanai, told Reuters.

Chief of Afghanistan's national army during the communist era, Tanai now lives in Pakistan's garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Nine other U.S. troops and a CIA agent have died in or near Afghanistan as part of the war sparked by the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.

A CIA agent was also wounded in last Friday's exchange of fire near the town of Gardez in eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. official in Washington said.

Two Afghan escorts were wounded, AIP said.

Tribal elders suspected the teenager, who was not identified, of firing at the U.S. soldiers, the source in Miranshah said.

Pakistan's ***Nawa-i-Waqt*** newspaper reported that eight U.S. military helicopters landed in Khost on Sunday, bringing in U.S. army officials who were surveying the area and examining caves for signs of the possible presence of the vanished and wanted Saudi-born militant, Osama bin Laden.

U.S. troops have been searching cave complexes of Bin Laden's Al Qaeda network in the Tora Bora region of eastern Afghanistan, earlier shattered by U.S. bombing, and also around Khost.

Searchers had found heavy weapons, including one or two tanks, inside some of the caves, officials have said.

Gardez is west of Khost, an area raked by U.S. bombs last week. Bin Laden training camps there came under attack by Cruise missiles in 1998 after the bombing of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.