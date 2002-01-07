Assefi: Western Countries Aim to Use Reconstruction Programs to Create Puppet Government in Afghanistan

TEHRAN -- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi said here on Monday that the aim of Western countries in helping to rebuild Afghanistan is to create a puppet government, but the Islamic Republic of Iran's objective is to create peace and independence in the country.

Assefi told reporters that Iran can cooperate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan like other countries and Afghanistan has welcomed this.

He said that Iran is not seeking financial gain from the reconstruction of Afghanistan. He added that political and military stability could speed up the return of Afghan refugees, increase security on common borders, and help reduce drug production and trafficking.

He expressed hope that the Afghan nation can maintain Afghanistan's independence and Islamic character.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi here on Sunday, Afghan Commerce Minister Mostafa Kazami said that Iran can play a key role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan. According to another report, some 10,000 families watch Iranian TV programs via satellite.

The director of Herat broadcasting, Vali Shah Bahrain, said that all the equipment necessary to receive broadcasts from three Iranian networks has arrived in the city.

Also, Afghan refugees residing in Zabol and Zahedan have called for Iranian participation in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

One of the Afghan refugees said that Iran and Afghanistan are ready to cooperate in eradicating the drug problem.

Also, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, in a meeting with Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva, Mohammad-Reza Alborzi, praised Iran for its efforts in Afghan issues. called for Iranian participation in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

One of the Afghan refugees said that Iran and Afghanistan are ready to cooperate in eradicating the drug problem.