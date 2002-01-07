Tajik Deputy FM, Kharrazi Discuss Bilateral Ties

TEHRAN -- Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Salaheddin Nasroddinev here on Monday called for the expansion of the all-out ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

In a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi, the Tajik official said his country was deeply interested in expansion of ties with Iran in all political, economic and cultural fields.

He pointed to Iran's important role in the regional developments and called for the continuation of the consultations between the officials of both states to explore ways of boosting the mutual relations.

He was pleased with the pace of progress in the relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of implementation of Iran-Tajikistan agreements on the economic, cultural and political areas.

Kharrazi said the expansion of the Iran-Tajikistan ties would positively influence the regional developments and would contribute to the sustainable peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that the Iranian companies are ready to invest in Tajikistan.

There are many historical and cultural bonds between the two nations and this is a great backing for the bilateral relations in the cultural field, Kharrazi noted.

In a meeting with new Tajik Ambassador to Iran Zarif Ivic Mirzayev, President Khatami recently stressed that Iran and Tajikistan have longstanding cultural and diplomatic relations adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan, as the two independent states would develop relations on the basis of mutual respect, equity and non-interference in internal affairs of each other.

President Khatami called for practical steps to be taken to develop relations between the two countries in near future.

Tajik ambassador conveyed the greetings of President Imamali Rahmanov to his Iranian counterpart and said Iran has special status in Tajikistan foreign policy. He appreciated Iran's mediation efforts in helping broker peace in the republic after gaining independence in 1990s.