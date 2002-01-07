Khatami: Law & Order Promotes Spiritual Growth

TEHRAN -- On Sunday evening, President Mohammad Khatami said that maintaining law and order in society as well as arresting criminals are the major tasks of the police force.

Addressing a group of police commanders, he reiterated that violation of laws and security creates chaos in society, and order and stability promotes both spiritual and material growth.

The police is one of the most responsible institutions in the Islamic Republic system, the Iranian president said, and regretted that the police force have never been provided with the appropriate facilities to serve society to the best of its ability.

He further praised the great sacrifice made by the police force and said that great developments have been made since Brigadier General Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf's appointment as chief of police. The President also said that appropriate planning, the use of modern technology coupled with experienced and skilled personnel have turned the police into a powerful entity, which can meet the needs of society and demands of the people.

According to another report, on Monday President Khatami received deputies from Kermanshah.

During the meeting, the President praised the resistance of the people of Kermanshah during the eight-year imposed war, and said that the consideration and attention of all officials to the region's people was vital.

The Kermanshah Governor General also spoke, calling for government assistance to help solve Kermanshah's problems, particularly the high rate of unemployment.