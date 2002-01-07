Iran Ready to Help Settle Indo-Pak Dispute: Official

TEHRAN Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of education and research affairs, Sadeq Kharrazi, here on Sunday announced Tehran's political readiness to help settle the existing Indo-Pakistan dispute.

Addressing the second roundtable discussions on Iran-Pakistan cooperation, he stressed that any kind of "arms competition" in the region will harm the regional peace and stability.

Rejecting the presence of the Zionist regime in the region, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the Israeli activities in the Indian subcontinent. He called on the Islamic countries to be sensitive toward the issue.

Referring to the key role being played by both Iran and Pakistan in establishment of peace and stability in the region as well as in reconstruction and renovation of the war-torn Afghanistan, he said there are great potentials in both countries which pave the way for active participation of the two states in reconstruction of the neighboring Afghanistan.

Both Iran and Pakistan, as the two major regional states, have had fruitful consultations on different international and regional developments within the framework of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), Kharrazi added.

Although there have been several ups and downs in the two countries' bilateral relations, both Tehran and Islamabad should seize opportunities to further promote bilateral cooperation.

He further expressed hope that the ongoing discussions will lead to closer diplomatic ties between the two neighboring states.

Several Iranian and Pakistani scholars are attending the one-day roundtable discussions which will be concluded this evening.

(IRNA)