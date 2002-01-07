Veteran Wounded by Chemical Weapons Awarded UNESCO Medal

TEHRAN -- Ferdows Hajian, a veteran wounded by chemical weapons during the Iran-Iraq war, was awarded UNESCO's highest medal in 1998 for his teaching work. His books and teaching methods have been used to teach children of martyrs killed in the war how to read.

Hajian, known more familiarly as 'Uncle Ferdows', had the honor of serving the Islamic Republic of Iran during the war. However, he is currently in hospital as a result of the terrible injuries he sustained after inhaling mustard gas used by Saddam Hussein's forces during the Val-Fajr 8 operation.

Hajian has so far written 39 books, of which "City of Alphabets" is the most famous and favorite among children. His latest book is called "Arash, Pioneer in Dialogue Among Civilizations" and is dedicated to all the Zoroastrians in the world.

Ferdows Hajian has a Ph.D. and is a member of a university academic board. He has spent his life teaching children how to read, especially those of martyrs, and believes that they are the key to all his hopes.