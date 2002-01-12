Foreign Minister Denies Links With Al-Qaeda

TEHRAN -- Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi, late on Friday strongly denied reports that Iran was allowing Al-Qaeda members to cross the border from Afghanistan and that Tehran was backing the group trying to destabilize interim government in Kabul.

U.S. President George W. Bush claimed on Thursday that Iran is harboring members of the Al-Qaeda network who fled Afghanistan or seeking to destabilize the central authority.

"In fact we have totally closed our borders and we are taking care of any passing of the border by any elements from Afghanistan," Reuters quoted Kharrazi as saying to reporters after discussions with UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

"More than that, we have established visas between Iran and Arab countries in our region to avoid any sort of unwanted guests," he said. "If there are any members (of Al-Qaeda) found on Iranian soil they certainly would be apprehended by Iranian authorities."

During his talks with Annan, Kharrazi, a former UN ambassador, denied the allegations in detail, particularly charges concerning the new Kabul authorities that the United Nations backs, sources close to the secretary-general said.

The foreign minister was in New York for a day to hand over the chairmanship to Venezuela of the Group of 77 developing nations.

On warlords ignoring the new Kabul authority, Kharrazi said Iran did have relations with some provincial leaders but "we encourage them to cooperate with the central government because we believe security will be maintained if the supreme authority is successful."

Kharrazi, in answer to questions, also called "baseless" charges Iran was involved in a shipment of arms, seized by the Israeli navy on January 3, and destined for the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian President Yasser Arafat has denied any knowledge of the affair.

On Israel claiming that the arms belonged to Iran, Kharrazi said "that is totally baseless," adding that "I believe this is a story fabricated by Israel." He said the United States should base any accusations on credible information "not just accusations which are brought by the Israelis."

Iran had clashed with the Taleban, which sheltered Al-Qaeda, and has housed more than 2 million Afghan refugees fleeing from the civil war over the last decade.