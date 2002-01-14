Mubarak Denounces Zionist Claims

TEHRAN -- Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak said on Monday that the Zionist regime's claims about the ship carrying arms to the Gaza Strip are meaningless, and most probably were fabricated.

According to an AFP report from Cairo, during an interview on Egyptian state-run TV, Mubarak told reporters that Israel's accusations are unclear and it seems that Zionist officials are trying to achieve certain objectives by leveling such accusations against Iran and Palestinian Authority.