Sharon Interested in Violence, Not Calm: Zionist Minister

AL-KHALIL An Israeli cabinet minister has accused the Zionist regime of Ariel Sharon of seeking escalation rather than calm in the current showdown with the Palestinian people.

Saleh Tarif, a Druze minister who is in charge of Arab affairs, said the Sharon regime resumed the policy of assassination because it wanted escalation of tensions with the Palestinians.

"It is time to ask if the government that orders fresh assassinations of Palestinian activists really wants calm or not," the Israeli state-run radio quoted him as saying.

Israeli cabinet adopted last year an assassination policy through which it allows its forces to kill Palestinian top leaders.

(IRNA)