for the First Time, Iranian Elected to City Council in Belgium

TEHRAN -- In what is seen as an expatriate success story, a 37-year old Iranian businessman has been elected to the Council of the District of Antwerp. Najd Javadipour from Tehran who is living in Antwerp for 17 years was sworn in as the member of the Council in a ceremony on Monday night. "I am happy and excited as an Iranian to be elected. I am happy to share my experience of the integration of foreigners in Belgium, especially in this age of globalization," Javadipour told IRNA in an interview.

"We don't want to change Europe. We want to preserve our rights. We condemn and reject all acts of violence that are committed by some ignorant people. I think, we can help to show the real face of Islam which is a religion of peace and tolerance,'' said Javadipour who deals in shipping and insurance business. Antwerp, a 40-minute train ride from Brussels, is one of Europe's busiest and biggest port with a population of 450,000. There are 33 members on the Council of the District of Antwerp which looks after 165,000 citizens. About 10 - 12 % percent of the population of Antwerp are foreigners. Rough estimates put the number of Iranians living in Antwerp at around 6,000. Out of this number about 200 hold the Belgian nationality.