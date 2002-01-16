War Crime Tribunal to Be Formed in Tehran

TEHRAN On Wednesday, Iran's Parliament approved the outline of a bill that requires the Judiciary to prosecute, try and punish war criminals regardless of where they are living or their nationality.

A clause added to the bill defines "genocide" as an act aimed at destroying an entire or parts of a national, ethnic or religious group whether in times of war or peace, and calls it a strong violation of human rights and international laws.

The definition also included the murder of a group's members or inflicting severe injury to their health (either physically or mentally), and intentionally exposing a group to hardships that could lead to its disbandment. In addition it referred to any actions preventing the birth of a new generation, and the obligatory transfer of children from one group to another as forms of attempted genocide.

The bill was, in some respects, based on previously approved conventions such as the 1955 Convention to Stop Mass-Killing and the International Convention for Banning and Punishment Apartheid Crimes approved in 1975, in which parties agreed to put an end to inhumane and war crimes and to try and punish the perpetrators.

Among the war criminals that could likely be prosecuted by the court are several Zionist leaders, including Ariel Sharon.

The bill was presented by Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a Tehran MP, and passed without objection on its first reading by a wide majority of deputies..

The text calls for creating a tribunal that would judge "war criminals and terrorists." Mohtashamipour immediately singled out Sharon during the debate, saying he "should be among the accused."

"If a tribunal is set up in Tehran, hundreds of people would come from around the world to file complaints against the Zionist regime," Mohtashamipour said in an address that also criticized the United States and Britain for their continued support of Israel.