Annan to Attend Salt Lake City Olympics

UNITED NATIONS -- United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City next month, diplomats said Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly recently called on all countries in conflict to observe a truce during the Salt Lake City games. The resolution, adopted December 11, stopped short of asking the United States to suspend military operations in Afghanistan.

Annan's participation -- diplomats said they expected the UN to announce it on Wednesday -- would be a further sign of the importance he attaches to using sport as a way of spreading the UN's message, AFP reported.

In November, the UN Children's Fund UNICEF announced a partnership with FIFA, the world governing body of football, to dedicate the 2002 World Cup to children, in particular to saving child soldiers.

Last month, Italian international defender Paolo Maldini became the latest of UNICEF's goodwill ambassadors, a company that includes Brazilian football legend Pele and the former world champion boxer Mohammed Ali.