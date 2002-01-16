Australia Interested in Investments in Iran's Southern Ports

ABADAN, Khuzestan Prov. -- Australian Ambassador to Iran Jermey R. Newman expressed here Tuesday his country's interest in investing in the southern Iranian ports of Abadan and Khorramshahr.

He told IRNA the area has solid capabilities for investments in shipping, fisheries and trade.

The law on attracting foreign investments currently under consideration in Iran's legislative bodies, if enacted could go a long way in boosting foreign investments in country, he said.

Newman also termed creating a free trade zone in Abadan and Khorramshahr as a big step in attracting Australian investors to the area and expressed hope that the two countries will expand bilateral trade in 2002.

He said that Australia could use its extensive expertise in agriculture, shrimp farming, and shipbuilding to invest in Iran.

Meanwhile, Newman conferred last week with Majlis Vice Speaker Mohammad-Reza Khatami on expansion of mutual cooperation.

Underlining the need for expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, Khatami expressed hope that the present level of commercial relations would turn into a long-term economic cooperation.

In line with the principles of Iran's foreign policy Majlis is ready to approve necessary laws for consolidation of such cooperation, Khatami said.

He also called for contacts between parties and civil institutions in the two countries in order to further deepen bilateral political and parliamentary ties.

The Australian ambassador, for his part, expressed satisfaction with growing trend of mutual relations and said the Islamic Republic of Iran which has powerful civil institutions such as an active Parliament, enjoys a very special situation in the region.