Friday Prayer Leader Praises Status of Velayat-e Faqih

TEHRAN -- Provisional Friday prayers leader of Tehran Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani said here Friday that the meaning of Velayat-e Faqih (Islamic jurisprudence) is crystal- clear in Islamic jurisprudence, however, it is interpreted in tune with temporal events and incidents.

Kashani referred to the recent case in which the Judiciary and Majlis had faced difficulties due to detainment of an MP. The issue was arbitrated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and Kasahni referred to it as an example of events, which helped interpretation of Velayat-e Faqih.

He said what certain authors, either consciously or unconsciously, write are wrong because time' interprets the issues, as was the case with recent events.

He added that Velayat-e Faqih serves as a catalyst when the nation's unity is at stake and officials, instead of caring for the public interests and the country's destiny, get engaged in such debates that neither please God nor the nation.

In fact, there should be somebody in any society to have the last say and whose ruling could prove as a yardstick, said Kashani, adding that Iran is proud of having a qualified and competent figure featured by piety and authority to issue verdicts and voice the last say.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kashani said that now the arrogant media are strongly active against Iran's Islamic establishment and pretend that the people have got disappointed with the system and its top officials.

He advised the three branches of government to look into their responsibilities towards the future of the country and to try to solve its real problems and do necessary planning for removal of the intricacies.