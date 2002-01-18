U.S. Has Hand in Every Crime: Meshkini

TEHRAN In his sermon yesterday, the Friday prayer leader in the city of Qom, Ayatollah Ali Meshkini, spoke about the U.S.'s foreign policies and accused it of having a hand in every crime across the world.

"The U.S. has committed crimes against our nation before and after the Islamic Revolution," he said

Referring to the 46th anniversary of Nawab Safavi, Meshkini said the command to assassinate Safavi was issued first by the U.S and then by the Iranian Shah.

Elsewhere in his sermon, the ayatollah congratulated the nation on the occasion of the birthday of Hazrat Massoumeh, whose shrine is in Qom. Also, he called on the government to adopt serious measures to campaign against drugs.