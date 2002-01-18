Cypriot President Glafcos Clerides and Turkish Cypriot leader

Rauf Denktash on Wednesday agreed to meet three times in the coming week in order to promote peace on the island. The meetings will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the old airport in Nicosia. Political experts have attached great significance to the agreement reached between Clerides and Denktash. Of course the two leaders had previously negotiated through UN arbitration in 1999, but the talks came to an end after Denktash announced that they were futile. In fact, he left the peace talks on Ankara's instructions. Thus, experts believe that there are several reasons for the present agreement. Among these reasons, as the secret session of the Turkish Parliament on the issue of Cyprus on November 23, 2001 revealed, is that Turkey sees the continuation of its old policy towards Cyprus as a hindrance to its joining the European Union (EU).

Also in the past months, certain Turkish newspapers have reported that the United States, some European countries, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have independently provided Turkey with loans with the understanding that it would alter its position on Cyprus.

On the other hand, some analysts see Denktash's agreement to peace talks as a ploy on the part of Ankara to prevent the Greek part of Cyprus from ever becoming an EU member, particularly since the peace talks come at a time when discussions between Cyprus and the EU are underway.

Indeed, the EU had previously warned Turkey about the possible membership of the Greek part of Cyprus without the Turkish part if the crisis on the island continues to exist.

Nevertheless, these latest peace negotiations, regardless of the various political objectives of the parties involved, could bring the longstanding crisis in Cyprus to an end, especially since the Turks on the island are calling for unification of the two parts so that they may all benefit from membership in the EU.