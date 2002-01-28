Iran's Largest Gas Platform Being Built in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN The country's largest gas platform is being constructed at the Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex of Iran in Bandar Abbas.

The base of the platform will be 80-meters in height, 30 meters in length and 35 meters wide. It will be transferred to the Assalouyeh region in Boushehr Province to be installed in the South Pars Gas region in the summer of 2002.

The platform will weigh 4800 tons and is being constructed by Iranian engineers.

The director of the Public Relations Office of the Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex of Iran said that this plan will save Iran $6 million. He added that the project will create 2,000 job opportunities.