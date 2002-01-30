Khatami: Bush Has No Sense of History

TEHRAN -- U.S. President George W. Bush in his state of the union address on Tuesday night made some outrageous remarks about independent countries like Iran and North Korea that refuse to bow to U.S. domineering attitude.

His remarks were widely condemned by these countries as well as other Islamic groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which were slammed by pro-Zionist U.S. president for their resistance and struggle against Israeli occupier regime.

President Khatami slammed remarks made last night by George W. Bush, saying that the U.S. president should seek the truth by looking to the past. Iran had always sought freedom, he said, one only has to look at how the Islamic Revolution bore fruit 23 years ago, despite a 40,000-strong U.S. military force in the country.

"But Mr. Bush proved by his comments last night that he has failed to learn from history, and that his new policies were more base and more deceitful than those of his predecessors," Khatami said.

"The arrogant and interfering intonation of previous U.S. politicians were repeated [in Bush's remarks] , and the Iranian nation was once again insulted."

The president went on to say that the Iranian nation was in fact the victim of the chemical weapons, which were given to our adversary by the enemies of the Islamic Revolution. Those who accuse us of developing weapons of mass destruction and supporting terrorism, were supported by the U.S..

"Following the September 11 attacks, one could feel a global determination to fight against terrorism. Unfortunately, this opportunity was misused, and this misuse was a betrayal of the human race.

"Today, the United States has increased its support for the Zionist regime, which does not hesitate to commit every form of crime against the oppressed Palestinian nation, the most oppressed people in the world.

"We believe that one must not forget the role that the ill-advised diplomacy of U.S. politicians played in causing the Sept. 11 attack. The notorious terrorists were not the only factors involved in the attacks.

"The U.S. nation are a great people and can contribute to world peace, and should clarify the position they take regarding the politicians who represent them, spreading suppression under the pretext of freedom and supporting violence under the banner of peace. I believe the U.S. politicians are in an abyss created by the Zionists.

"We regard Mr. Bush's remarks as interfering, war-mongering, a repetition of previous propaganda, and worst of all insulting to the great Iranian nation. We believe that the American nation should ask its government to stop its militaristic policies and use its potential to contribute to peace based on justice.

"The Iranian people will never bow to foreigners and we are opposed to war and support peace -- a peace based on justice for the entire human race. We support the freedom movements in Palestine and want a permanent peace for the Palestinian people.

"The important things is that such policies [that are adopted by Bush] can help our people unite against aggressive governments. Governments that support their expansionist policies by accusing others.

"We live in a world where such policies are condemned. A world which seeks dialogue and logic. We hope for peace in the world. The welcome given to our idea of dialogue among civilizations by intellectuals is evidence of our claims and we are sure that the human race will follow a path opposite to that of war-mongering oppressors.

"We are hopeful that a permanent peace and world justice will prevail in the future and our nation has proved it will pay any price to gain independence, freedom and Islamic Republic."

In response to Bush's remarks, which termed Iran, Iraq and North Korea "an axis of evil", former president and Chairman of the Expediency Council Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani here on Wednesday lashed out at the U.S. for playing nursemaid to evil, since it was Washington that raised the reactionary Taleban and the terrorist Al-Qaeda network.

"It was the U.S. that conceived Taleban and the Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. But, they turned later to evil to give pretext to America to send troops all over the world," he added.

Bush, in his first televised state of the union address in the Capitol, used aggressive language against Iran, accusing the country, along with Iraq and North Korea, of attempting to develop weapons of mass destruction.

Rafsanjani denounced these remarks as 'baseless', beside condemning another part of Bush's speech which had claimed that world democracy is being threatened by the three mentioned countries.

"It is interesting that this pro-democracy claim is made by somebody who has been elected with less than 25 percent of the popular vote under a court intervention," Rafsanjani said.

"The American people, like members of the Congress, may applaud Bush and chant hurray for him. But, we will not be intimidated by these pompous rhetoric since we know the truth," he said.

He also refuted U.S. president's dubbing of resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon, including Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and Hizbollah, as terrorist.

"Who may approve of your action in collecting millions of Zionists from around the world and driving Palestinians out of their houses and replacing them with the Zionists?" Rafsanjani asked.

In another development, Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi here on Wednesday denounced as "arrogant" statements made by U.S. President George W. Bush accusing Tehran of attempting to develop weapons of mass destruction.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers these remarks as interference in its internal affairs," Kharrazi said, adding they are intended to divert public opinion from heightened atrocities being committed by the racist Israeli regime against innocent Palestinians in occupied lands.

"Bush is intending to divert public opinion from the Middle East issues by raising up a new subject and thereby pave the ground for the U.S. to continue support for Israel in suppressing the Palestinian nation," he said in an interview with IRNA.

"With these arrogant statements, the American government has further unveiled its true image as a hegemonic power that wants to dominate the whole world through force," said Kharrazi who cancelled his trip to New York in protest to Bush remarks.

"We, besides rejecting American accusations, believe that the world will not tolerate U.S. hegemonic ambitions and believe Mr. Bush would do better by presenting proof of his accusation," the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that "repeated accusations will not help him."

Also, Iranian Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi, in reaction to the U.S. president's remarks, slammed him for his ridiculous statement. He said Bush's saying "a minority rules over Iran" was ridiculous, since more than 20 elections have been held in Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

North Korea, in response to U.S. accusations, angrily called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea on Wednesday.

A commentary in the ruling party's *** Rodong Sinmun *** newspaper said changes being made to U.S. bases in the south were "moves to perpetuate the U.S. military presence in South Korea and round off the preparations to provoke another Korean war."

It added that the "loudmouthed" U.S. warnings over the North Korea threat were simply to justify the presence of the 37,000 troops in South Korea and "persistently pursue the policy of aggression" against the North.

"It is not the DPRK (North Korea) but the U.S. that increases the danger of war on the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. forces in South Korea are a U.S. detached force of aggression, not a 'war deterrent force'," said the newspaper.

***Rodong Sinmun*** added: "The U.S. seeks to unleash a new war with South Korea as a forward base and the U.S. forces in South Korea as the main force, swallow up the whole of Korea and, furthermore, put Asia under its military domination."

"As long as the U.S. forces remain in South Korea, it is impossible to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and clear it of the danger of war," it added.

Furthermore, an Islamic Jihad spokesman told AFP that Jihad rejected threats made by Bush, and said it would continue its fight against Israel.

"The United States does not have the right to accuse of terrorism while it is carrying out terrorism every day throughout the world in committing murder and destruction and by economic pillaging," Ziyad Nakhal said.

He added: "Hamas and (Islamic) Jihad are exercising their right to resist the Zionist occupation; this right is guaranteed by all international charters."

Also a Hamas leader told AFP on Wednesday that his group rejected threats against it by Bush, and promised to continue its struggle against Israel.

"Hamas rejects the unjust American threats, which reflect the hostility of the United States toward our people, and affirms its determination to pursue the battle against the Israeli occupation," Ismail Hamiya told AFP.