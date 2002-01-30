Dollarization Threatens Afghan National Identity

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank currently in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that it would make sense for the country to switch to the U.S. dollar.

"I personally see more benefits than negative effects," IMF fiscal policy expert Warren Coates told a press conference in Kabul.

The governor of the Afghan Central Bank, Abdul Qadeer Fitrat, told the same news conference that a final decision on the Afghan currency would be made by the interim administration "in the near future."

The IMF should bear in mind that introducing the U.S. dollar as the national currency is contrary to the national and cultural identity of the Afghan people. A political analyst said that there is a political agenda behind this proposal, otherwise there is no justification for it.

Now, the question that remains to be answered is: Why have IMF and World Bank experts proposed such an idea? Afghanistan is a traditional country in Central Asia with an Eastern culture and the introduction of the dollar to replace the national currency, the afghani, would exacerbate the suffering of a nation which is only now beginning the road to recovery and reconstruction after over two decades of war.

By proposing such ideas, the IMF is trying to weaken the cultural and national identity of Afghanistan. However, they should realize that dollarization of the economy is against the wishes of the Afghan people. Analysts say that even those countries which are culturally and geographically close to the U.S. have resisted switching to the dollar. What seems clear is that the IMF and World Bank delegation is trying to take advantage of the situation in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials should know that fiscal policies introduced