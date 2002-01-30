Islamic Handscarves Tie Singapore Schools in Knots

SINGAPORE Four Muslim Singaporean schoolgirls would face suspension if they continued to wear their Islamic headscarves to class in defiance of a government ban, education officials said.

The case of the students, all in their first year of primary school, has become a major issue in multi-ethnic Singapore, which imposes a strict uniform code to promote racial integration in its schools.

Muslim girls are allowed to don the scarves, known as tudung, once they step out of school.

The straits times said three girls and their parents have been given until Friday to comply with the rules after weeks of counselling since the students turned up wearing the scarves when the school term opened on January 3.

A fourth girl who began wearing the tudung in the second week of January is also undergoing counselling with her parents. The girls will be barred from the public school system if they refuse to abide by the regulations.

Officials have been highly concerned about racial harmony since the September attacks on the United States by Islamic extremists, followed by the arrest here in December of 13 Muslims with alleged links to the Al-Qaeda terrorist network.

Singapore's population is composed of 77 percent ethnic Chinese, 7.7 percent indians, and 14 percent Malays, most of whom follow Islam. The rest are Eurasians and other minorities.

"If one group is allowed to modify the prescribed school uniform, other groups will argue for similar consideration for their religious and customary practices," the Moe said in a statement to a Malay-language daily.

"Over time, we will inadvertently introduce into our national schools, practices which accentuate differences of students of the different communities. This will have an adverse impact on social cohesion," it said.

Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told local media on Sunday that "dress and symbols do make a difference."

"It is not just dealing with a religious issue, but also dealing with a question of racial and religious integration and harmony, and the way we try to bring our children together," he said.

"The vast majority of pupils have had no problems, including Muslim pupils," said Lee.