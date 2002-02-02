TEHRAN -- The United States has recently set up military bases in Central Asia, claiming that its military presence in the region is necessary for its so-called war against terrorism. However, a German Scholar and writer, Dr. Gudrun Eussner, in a recent interview shed light on actual motives for U.S. military presence in Central Asia.

The following is the text of the interview with Eussner, in which she also talked about U.S. policies in the aftermath of the September 11 incidents.

Q: After the end of the hysterical period, during which no Westerner allowed himself to have any doubts about the statements of the president of the United States, it seems that the people in the West are gradually grasping the realities. Dr. Eussner, would you please tell us, what was your first reaction towards the September 11 incidents?

A: My first reaction was one of disgust, because it really benefited the people who I am opposed to politically. There were no positive points in these operations, especially since the blood of many innocent people was spilled.

Q: After the attacks, Bush consulted his European allies in NATO, paid part of the U.S. debts to the UN, and it seemed that the U.S. recognized the need for a fundamental change in its foreign policy. But, after a short while, it became apparent that the U.S. has not learned from its past mistakes. Furthermore, the U.S. decided to continue its hegemonic policies. What do you think?

A: It is exactly as you say. The United States remembers other NATO members only when it wants to realize its hegemonic goals. They really learned nothing from the September 11 incidents, and are not capable of learning. If they had learned their lessons in the past, they would have noticed that they have reached the end of their hegemonic rule over other nations. It is very hard for the United States to digest this reality.

Q: Could you elaborate?

A: The survival of the U.S. government largely depends on its spheres of influence, since for generations this country has survived at the expense of other countries and the American people. The economic situation has reached a critical point in the United States. The U.S. has a foreign trade deficit of $400 billion. Furthermore, the U.S. budget deficit for the year 2003 is estimated at $100 billion.

Q: The U.S. government has many times stressed its intention to expand the war fronts, and it seems that Iraq is the next U.S. target. What are the U.S. goals?

A: The war against Iraq has been planned to such an extent that the ****Wall Street Journal ****recently carried an article about the seizure of oil wells of that country on its front page. The U.S. idea is to acquire these regions. Washington intends to carry out in Iraq the same plan they carried out in Saudi Arabia in 1933, and that amounts to access to cheap oil.

Q: Do you think Turkey will be used to advance this plan?

A: Yes, Turkey has already participated in this program. Turkey is guilty of many violations of human rights, but nobody talks about it, the reason being that Turkey is an ally of the U.S. and the West and has given military bases to Washington. Turkey has been promised that if it cooperates in the war on Iraq, it will be given the Kirkuk oil fields in northern Iraq. In fact, the United States has enticed Turkey to join the hunt and share the booty.

Q: But the participation of Turkey in a probable war against Iraq will create problems in that country, for example, with respect to the Kurds.

A: Naturally, and that is why, considering the above-mentioned cases, to join or not to join in a war against Iraq has become a dilemma for Turkey. Most likely, in this situation the Turkish Kurds with the help of Iraqi Kurds will try to form an independent government. All-out suppression of Turkish Kurds by military attacks and chasing them into Iraqi territory is in fact a preventive method. Therefore, if Turkey cooperates with the United States in a war against Iraq, the Kurds will have no room to maneuver.

Q: The United States has established military bases in Central Asian countries. What is your assessment about the future of the Middle East and the region?

A: This military presence is aimed at creating new crises. Estimates of oil and gas reserves in Central Asian countries show that these reserves in comparison to Iraq's oil reserves, which are the second largest in the world at the moment, are bigger. Of course, the United States has bought the rights to explore and operate in two-thirds of the reserves in Central Asian countries. Now, with its military presence in these countries, the United States intends to guarantee the transfer of the region's oil and gas to world markets. This guarantee by way of its military presence is important because these deals have been signed without the knowledge of the people of these countries.

Q: But apparently this is not the only reason for the U.S. military presence in Central Asia. The Palestinians are worried that the U.S. intends to change the borders in the Middle East.

A: Of course this is another U.S. plan, especially if the U.S. has to leave Saudi Arabia. And if this happens and the U.S. withdraws its forces from Saudi Arabia, then there will be new strategic-military relations in the region. Which means that the U.S. will rely on Israel more than before and supply this regime with more sophisticated weapons.