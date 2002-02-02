ABU DHABI -- A women's media forum opened here Saturday amid calls for Arabs and Muslims themselves to clean up their "distorted" image in the Western press in the wake of the September 11 anti-U.S. attacks.

"It is easy for us to say that Western media distort our image. The question is: Where were we, Arabs and Muslims, when the West diffused those (unfair) texts and pictures, possibly with our money?" Randa Berri, wife of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, told AFP.

The Arabs and Muslims must "fill up their space in the media," putting their case to the rest of the world "in English, Spanish and French," stressed Berri, who is leading a Lebanese delegation.

Addressing the two-day Arab Women and the Media Forum, Suzanne Mubarak, wife of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, said "Correcting the woman's image in the Arab media" was "the first and logical step" toward correcting it in the West.

"This is because what is required now is not merely to correct the image of the Arab woman or the Arab in general, but also to rectify the image of Islam and the Arab culture, which has lately been greatly distorted in the world media," she said.

Mubarak was addressing an audience including Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahayan, who is sponsoring the forum in her capacity as head of the general women's union in the United Arab Emirates, and Suha Arafat, wife of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

In a message read on his behalf, Arab League Secretary General Amr Mussa warned against "falling into the trap of attempts to fuel a clash of civilizations and cultures.

"We must explain to the world that fanaticism and terrorism are alien to Islam, and that the West drew a significant part of its culture from Islamic civilization," he said.

"It is incumbent on Arab media to refute the erroneous conceptions of Islam, and to highlight the state terrorism which Israel is practicing against the Palestinian people, together with the fact that the Palestinian people's resistance to occupation is a legitimate right enshrined in international law," Mussa said.