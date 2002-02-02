Ten-Day Dawn Women's Intl. Badminton Tourney Starts
February 3, 2002 - 0:0
TEHRAN Women's international badminton event commemorating the victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution, Ten-Day Dawn, started in Tehran's Shahid Afrassiabi Gymnasium Friday.
During the four-day tournament, 20 badminton players from Iran, Bahrain, Syria, Greece, Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan will compete in the singles and doubles.
The contests will be judged by 22 first-grade Asian umpires including two umpires from Syria and Armenia.
According to IRNA, Setayesh Afshordi, Behnaz Pir-Zamanbin, Faranak Kheirabadi, Bahareh Mahmoudiyeh, Maryam Rostamian, Haleh Shaker-Hosseinzadeh and Parissa Soltani are the seven representatives of Iran in the women's badminton tournament.