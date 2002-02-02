TEHRAN Twelve foreign teams will take part in the 14th international indoor track-and-field competitions to be held in Rasht, Gilan Province, in commemoration of Ten-Day Dawn.

The countries of Turkmenistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Brunei and Jordan have so far expressed their readiness for participation in the international tournament.

Meanwhile, eight Iranian teams including Zob Ahan and Foulad-e Mobarakeh (both from Isfahan), SAIPA (Tehran), Egzoz (Khorasan), Paykan and Pas (both from Tehran) as well as two youth national teams of the country are to compete in the international athletics meet.

The men's contests will be held from Feb. 7-8 in the Yadegar-e Imam Gymnasium, Rasht, and the women's competitions are to be held on Feb. 9 at the same hall, IRNA reported.

The Ten-Day Dawn international athletics tourney can help the country hold the Asian Track-and-Field Championships next year successfully.