SYDNEY -- Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden scored their fourth double-century opening partnership in six tests to flatten South Africa's bowlers on another dominant day for Australia in the third cricket test here Wednesday.

The Proteas, with the series already gone after humiliating defeats in Adelaide and Melbourne, had another trying day in the field chasing leather in the heat as Australia began building another formidable first innings total.

Following scores of 439 and 487 in the first innings in the previous tests, Australia were well on the way to amassing another considerable total to all but bat themselves into another unbeatable position.

At stumps on the opening day, Australia were 308 for five with Mark Waugh caught behind by Mark Boucher off Allan Donald for 19 with three balls left and Damien Martyn not out one.

The South Africans rallied in the final session, snaring five wickets for 93 runs.

Left-handed tormentors Langer and Hayden plundered centuries and put on 219 for the opening wicket to heap more misery on the Proteas, again reportedly distracted by off-field selection controversy with Justin Ontong preferred to Jacques Rudolf to make his test debut.

Langer scored 126, his fifth century in seven tests and 12th overall, and Hayden's 105, his third in successive tests and seventh overall, to give Australia another overpowering start.

Langer and Hayden launched the Australian summer season with a 224-run stand against New Zealand in Brisbane followed by 223 in the next test in Hobart.

Last week in Melbourne they put on 202 in the first innings of the Melbourne test and they also scored 158 against England last August at the Oval.

The Australians were freewheeling at 215 without loss at tea with most of the South African players leaving the field with their heads on their chests.

The South Africans rued two dropped catches off either batsman before tea.

Hayden was put down by Boeta Dippenaar at square leg off spinner Claude Henderson when he was on 68, and Langer on 102 was dropped by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher standing up to the stumps for left-arm spinner Boje.

But the South Africans got their first breakthrough in four hours' play when Hayden, the highest-scoring batsman in test cricket last year with 1,391 runs, was caught by Jacques Kallis off Shaun Pollock.

Hayden has now scored 705 runs this season, the most by an Australian since Greg Chappell's 702 in the 1975-76 season.

Ricky Ponting lasted 28 minutes before he was run out by Ontong by 14, with Langer going for a Sharpish single.

Langer's 276-minute Vigil ended when he was caught by Neil McKenzie at bat-pad giving Nicky Boje. Who only arrived on the eve of the test, his first wicket of the innings.

Langer became the first Australian batsman since former captain Mark Taylor in 1989-90 to score four centuries in a season.

Pollock grabbed a key wicket for his beleaguered team when he bowled Steve Waugh for 30 with the second new ball five overs before stumps, ending a dangerous 49-run partnership with his twin brother Mark.

Mark Waugh didn't make it to stumps giving the South Africans some late cheer when he edged Donald to Boucher with three balls left to force an early closure to the opening day.

The danger for Pollock's team is that the more runs Australia score the more difficult it will be to combat the twin legspin menace of Shane Warne and Stuart Macgill, on an anticipated turning pitch.

Steve Waugh's third toss win this series means that South Africa will have to bat last on a wearing SCG pitch, which has a reputation as a spinner's pitch.

So far Warne has taken 11 wickets in the series and Macgill claimed nine for new South Wales in the tour match against the Proteas here just before Christmas.