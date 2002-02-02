Hong Kong Residents Warned of Hazardous Smog

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong residents were warned on Wednesday to avoid areas of heavy traffic as thick smog hung over the territory's busiest business zones, AFP reported.

The Environment Protection Department said the air pollution index (API) in Hong Kong's popular shopping district of Causeway Bay stood at a "very high" 128 while the financial center of Central registered 109 with 105 for Mong Kok in Kowloon.

On late Tuesday, the reading in Causeway Bay reportedly reached 153 -- the highest since March 2000 and the third highest on record.

The department warned that API levels of 101 to 200 are potentially hazardous to those suffering respiratory and heart ailments, while measurements in excess of 200 mean all residents should stay indoors.

Officials blamed the haze on high levels of nitrogen dioxide -- one of the main pollutants from diesel-run vehicles -- which could not be dispersed due to low wind conditions.

The government introduced street-level pollution monitoring in June 1998 as the air quality in Hong Kong became a major concern with thick smog regularly enveloping the territory.

A recent study by the University of Hong Kong found air pollution was responsible for accelerating the deaths of up to 550 people every year in the territory.

Researchers said up to 5,500 deaths could be avoided over a 10-year period if certain air pollutants -- mainly caused by cars -- were reduced.

Hong Kong environmental groups have been urging the government to act immediately to curb worsening pollution.

The government has introduced environmentally friendly fuels for minibus and taxi fleets.

Chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, the territory's leader, has also vowed to make Hong Kong's air as clean as New York's or London's by 2005.