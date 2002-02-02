Differences over Killing Rabid Dogs

TEHRAN -- The release of Bahram Beizaei's latest film ***Killing Rabid Dogs*** on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr ended the recent quarrel between the director and the producer.

The quarrel between director Beizaei and producer Hashemian on the length of the film led to disagreements about when to release the film.

A newspaper had reported that the release of the film would be delayed, shocking those who thought that the film was about to be released.

Hashemian claimed that the dispute had been settled, but Beizaei declared that he was unaware of that.

On the same day, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported that an Iranian cinema official said that the film would be released.

On the day of Eid, posters of ***Killing Rabid Dogs*** appeared outside cinemas.

But the story is still not over.

Because the day after its premiere, ISNA published a letter in which Hashemian apologized to the film's cast, who were not mentioned on the posters, although they are famous and more experienced than the leading actress and probably acted in the film without receiving any salary.

The letter mentioned Beizaei's wife Mojdeh Shamsaei, who was featured in the posters and showed that the root of this argument is deep.

Another theory was also proposed, speculating that there was a conspiracy and that all these quarrels were just a marketing trick meant to increase box-office receipts.

However, Hashemian has not ended his dispute with Beizaei. He believes that after the film's first run in cinemas, a Farabi Foundation commission should determine the final fate of the film.

He believes that the foreign release of the film will be cancelled and that if that happens, the film should be shortened.