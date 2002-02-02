TEHRAN -- The members of the Presiding Board of the Second of Khordad Faction in the Majlis met with the president yesterday afternoon and exchanged views on internal and external threats to the system.

In the meeting the president pointed out that the enemies do not want to accept that a religious revolution with an independent, lawful and popular government has emerged and presented the necessary example to Islamic nations.

He said that acts which distort the system's image inside and outside the country should be confronted.

Khatami also stressed the need for the government to be accountable to the people.

He added that those who present a violent image of Islam and do not meet the people's demands are disappointing the people, who are the main pillar of the Islamic Revolution, and facilitating the actions of the enemies.

He also said that all aspects of the roots of financial corruption should be recognized.