Why Is U.S. Unqualified?

TEHRAN The world continues to respond negatively toward U.S. President George W. Bush's belligerent threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries. The weakest point of Bush's argument is that the U.S. is the sole arbiter of the events in the world. Experts believe that the White House, with its bleak record of human rights violations and militaristic mentality, is in no position to assume the leadership of any international undertaking. The Leader in his remarks following the events of September 11 referred to the same fact when he said, "The U.S. is ineligible to lead the war on terrorism." This statement of the Leader has now assumed worldwide proportions. In what is to follow, we will attempt to seek the reasons concerning the U.S. ineligibility to lead the world.