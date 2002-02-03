Revolution Changed Regional Equation in Favor of Islam

TEHRAN--Syria considers the Iranian Islamic revolution a "great event" in the world.

Manzar Moslem, a Syrian MP, has said that the Islamic Revolution made great changes in confronting the common enemies of Muslims and at the same time deepened Iranian-Arab relations.

He added that thanks to the auspicious leadership of the late Imam Khomeini the monarchist regime in Iran was overthrown. In Palestine, the Abutareq Deputy to the Secretary General of the Palestine Jihad Movement said that the Islamic Revolution played a key role in defending oppressed people in the world. The revolution, he added, stands against arrogant powers, and is extremely proud of that fact.

He also suggested that this Revolution changed the regional equation in favor of the Islamic nations.

Several German intellectuals also believe that the key element in the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was the "unique leadership" of Imam Khomeini, and the Iranian nation's full support of him. Amari Bakeser, a professor at the Islamic Academy in Germany, called Imam Khomeini the man who awakened Muslim nations throughout the world.

In the meantime, the Coordinating Committee of Opposition Parties in Jordan has condemned U.S. President Bush's recent remarks against Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hizbollah. The Committee announced that his comments show that the U.S. does not differentiate between terrorists and those who are legitimately fighting to free their country from oppression.