Any Probable Attack by Washington Would Be an Irreparable Mistake

TEHRAN -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi here on Monday said that Iran's position of strength and world public opinion will not allow any country from intimidating it.

Referring to recent statements made by the U.S. President accusing Iran, Iraq and N. Korea of being an "axis of evil" and of possibly becoming the next targets in the war against terror, Assefi told domestic and foreign reporters here on Monday that he hoped the U.S. would not make an irreparable mistake.

He said the allegations are imaginary and unjustifiable as not being based on facts, IRNA reported.

He added that a political official should be sensible enough to support his accusations of wrongdoing with documents and proofs.

The spokesman further said that the accusations were raised in various fora by U.S. officials as part of Zionist propaganda, adding that U.S. stances on international issues are highly influenced by the Zionist regime.

Assefi also denied claims that Iran is harboring Al-Qaeda or Taleban forces, saying Iran has nothing to gain by providing shelter to Al-Qaeda forces and has no motive to do so.

"Iran does not share the ideological beliefs of the Taleban and sees no reason why it should not bring stability to Afghanistan," the official said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on Sunday said he had no doubt that Tehran helped members of the Al-Qaeda network and its allies, Afghanistan's former ruling Taleban, escape into Iran from neighboring Afghanistan.