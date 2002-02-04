EC Head Receives New Brazilian Ambassador

TEHRAN -- Head of the Expediency Council (EC) Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Monday said that Iran and Brazil, as two regional powers, can enhance their bilateral ties in various areas.

His remarks were made during a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Cesario Melantonion Neto Wherein he urged further expansion of the economic, political, social and cultural cooperation of their two countries.

Iran and Brazil occupy sensitive and strategic geographical locations in the Middle East and Latin America, respectively, Rafsanjani reminded.

Expressing satisfaction over the increasing trend in exchange visits of economic and cultural officials of the two countries, he said the holding of the Latin America and the world of Islam' seminar in Iran was a turning point in introducing different societies and cultures to each other. The seminar also had a positive impact on promotion of Tehran-Brasilia bilateral cooperation, he added, IRNA reported.

Underlining the importance of an exchange of experiences by the two countries, the Brazilian ambassador voiced his country's keen interest to utilizing Iran's experiences in the fight against drought, drug trafficking and the manufacture of unregulated medicines.

He further invited Rafsanjani to attend the second seminar on Islam and Latin America' due to be held in September in Brasilia.