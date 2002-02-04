Information Ministry Can Have Access to Details of Financial Corruption Case

TEHRAN The Information Ministry will have full access to the details of the current case of financial corruption, the Judiciary announced last night.

In an interview, Judiciary spokesman Mir Mohammad Sadeqi said the case had been primarily formed by the ministry and the Judiciary joined it in the next stage of investigations. Therefore, the ministry, especially the economic affairs branch, was working with the Judiciary and was very effective, he said.

"The interesting point is that the ministry itself helped in removing Jazayeri from a flight that was on its way to Dubai.

"Unfortunately, some people have recently claimed that the ministry was excluded from further investigations into the case, or had itself withdrawn from further cooperation," he said, and added that those allegations could only create doubt in the public opinion and bring the ministry's authority into question.

"We hereby announce that there are no restrictions for the Information Ministry to have access to the details of the case."

However, he said, the Information Ministry was an organization that aimed to address security affairs rather than crimes related to financial corruption.